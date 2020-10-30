37.9 F
Wall Street Daily

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are trading at higher $0.39 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1.78 and the low is $0.36. Over the last 52 weeks, SENS is down -64.86% while the S&P 500 is up 8.50%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SENS reported a profit of $-1.14 million. Senseonics Holdings Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $0.26 million. In addition, SENS has free cash flow of -$45.95 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$12.24 million which compares well with its peers.

SENS Return on Equity (ROE) is 585.60%, and its Return on Assets is -111.90%. All told, it is clear that, SENS needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SENS has a short ratio of 13.37 and outstanding shares of 220.31M.

Company Outlook

SENS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.94 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.52. Senseonics Holdings Inc. SENS also noted assets of $40.84 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SENS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Senseonics Holdings Inc. SENS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SENS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. SENS is now commanding a market cap of 88.11M and a float of 176.66M. SENS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SENS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SENS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


