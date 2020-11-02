40.3 F
Opinion

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) is Holding Steady

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) shares are trading at higher $11.80.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $49.03 and the low is $7.08. Over the last 52 weeks, CUK is down -70.98% while the S&P 500 is up 7.65%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CUK reported a profit of $-608.0 million. Carnival Corporation & Plc also saw revenues decrease to $31.0 million. In addition, CUK has free cash flow of -$6.55 billion as of 08-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.78 billion which compares well with its peers.

CUK booked profit margins of -73.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -33.70%, and its Return on Assets is -15.80%. All told, it is clear that, CUK needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CUK has a short ratio of 1.20 and outstanding shares of 775.00M.

Company Outlook

CUK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.93 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -10.28. Carnival Corporation & Plc CUK also noted assets of $50.82 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CUK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Carnival Corporation & Plc CUK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CUK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Carnival Corporation & Plc CUK is now commanding a market cap of 11.06B and a float of 177.10M. CUK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of CUK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in CUK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


