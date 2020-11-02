40.3 F
Investor Confidence is Falling for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

By Robyn Ryan
0
140

Robyn Ryan

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) shares are trading at lower $19.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $25.63.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $28.00 and the low is $13.00. Over the last 52 weeks, SFM is down -1.85% while the S&P 500 is up 7.65%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SFM reported a profit of $584.77 million. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.58 billion. In addition, SFM has free cash flow of $314.39 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $134.89 million which compares well with its peers.

SFM booked profit margins of 4.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 35.80%, and its Return on Assets is 8.90%. All told, it is clear that, SFM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SFM has a short ratio of 7.84 and outstanding shares of 117.95M.

Company Outlook

SFM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.96 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.12. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM also noted assets of $2.78 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SFM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SFM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. SFM is now commanding a market cap of 2.30B and a float of 117.33M. SFM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SFM stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SFM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


