Investing

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Finding Strong Support

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are trading at higher $22.15 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $26.72.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $30.62 and the low is $11.78. Over the last 52 weeks, HUYA is down -10.87% while the S&P 500 is up 9.32%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, HUYA reported a profit of $81.39 million. HUYA Inc. also saw revenues increase to $381.77 million. In addition, HUYA has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $28.5 million which compares well with its peers.

HUYA booked profit margins of 6.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 7.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.90%. All told, it is clear that, HUYA needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when HUYA reaches critical levels.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. HUYA has a short ratio of 7.81 and outstanding shares of 222.31M.

Company Outlook

HUYA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.72 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.43. HUYA Inc. HUYA also noted assets of $1.72 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as HUYA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, HUYA Inc. HUYA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, HUYA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

HUYA Inc. HUYA is now commanding a market cap of 4.84B and a float of 68.07M. HUYA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in HUYA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


