The Unprecedented Rise of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) shares are trading at higher $491.50 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $500.37.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $490.71 and the low is $250.21. Over the last 52 weeks, TMO is up 63.41% while the S&P 500 is up 9.32%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TMO reported a profit of $4.33 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. also saw revenues increase to $8.52 billion. In addition, TMO has free cash flow of $4.06 billion as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $3.0 billion which compares well with its peers.

TMO booked profit margins of 12.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. All told, it is clear that, TMO needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TMO has a short ratio of 1.75 and outstanding shares of 395.00M.

Company Outlook

TMO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.43 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 12.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO also noted assets of $64.06 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TMO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TMO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is now commanding a market cap of 193.92B and a float of 394.99M. TMO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in TMO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.