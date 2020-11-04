51.6 F
Opinion

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is Holding Steady

By Sarah Mendoza
0
129

Sarah Mendoza

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) shares are trading at higher $5.28.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $8.90 and the low is $2.07. Over the last 52 weeks, VFF is down -34.65% while the S&P 500 is up 9.32%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, VFF reported a profit of $3.53 million. Village Farms International Inc. also saw revenues increase to $47.57 million. In addition, VFF has free cash flow of $1.69 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $0.9 million which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. VFF has a short ratio of 5.18 and outstanding shares of 65.95M.

Company Outlook

VFF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.28 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.07. Village Farms International Inc. VFF also noted assets of $197.94 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as VFF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Village Farms International Inc. VFF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, VFF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Village Farms International Inc. VFF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, VFF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Village Farms International Inc. VFF is now commanding a market cap of 348.23M and a float of 47.51M. VFF is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in VFF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


