Investing

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) on the Path to Profitability

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are trading at higher $7.19 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $39.98 and the low is $6.61. Over the last 52 weeks, WVE is down -73.24% while the S&P 500 is up 9.32%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, WVE reported a profit of $41.68 million. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $3.03 million. In addition, WVE has free cash flow of -$65.11 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$34.13 million which compares well with its peers.

WVE Return on Equity (ROE) is -401.30%, and its Return on Assets is -72.80%. All told, it is clear that, WVE needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when WVE reaches critical levels.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. WVE has a short ratio of 4.21 and outstanding shares of 35.21M.

Company Outlook

WVE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.75 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.66. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE also noted assets of $203.95 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as WVE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, WVE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE is now commanding a market cap of 327.15M and a float of 16.88M. WVE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of WVE stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in WVE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


