Investing

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) shares are trading at higher $48.82 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $62.80.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $66.78 and the low is $29.36. Over the last 52 weeks, FAF is down -21.21% while the S&P 500 is up 11.89%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, FAF reported a profit of $243.37 million. First American Financial Corporation also saw revenues increase to $1.91 billion. In addition, FAF has free cash flow of $589.44 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $399.24 million which compares well with its peers.

FAF booked profit margins of 9.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. All told, it is clear that, FAF needs to be on your watchlist.

FAF has a short ratio of 1.90 and outstanding shares of 112.58M.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FAF has a short ratio of 1.90 and outstanding shares of 112.58M.

Company Outlook

FAF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.97 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 5.65. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FAF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, First American Financial Corporation FAF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FAF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

First American Financial Corporation FAF is now commanding a market cap of 5.65B and a float of 108.16M. FAF is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in FAF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


