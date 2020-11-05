Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on the Path to Ruin

57.7 F
Stephen

Signature Bank (SBNY) shares are trading at lower $76.21 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $118.03.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $148.64 and the low is $68.98. Over the last 52 weeks, SBNY is down -38.78% while the S&P 500 is up 11.89%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SBNY reported a profit of $387.13 million. Signature Bank also saw revenues increase to $481.78 million. In addition, SBNY has free cash flow of $539.14 million as of 06-2020.

SBNY booked profit margins of 28.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. All told, it is clear that, SBNY needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SBNY has a short ratio of 4.27 and outstanding shares of 52.67M.

Company Outlook

SBNY has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.68 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 10.11. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SBNY has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Signature Bank SBNY has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SBNY represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Signature Bank SBNY is now commanding a market cap of 3.96B and a float of 52.10M. SBNY is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SBNY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SBNY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


