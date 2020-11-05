57.7 F
Opinion

The Last Few Sessions Have Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Soaring

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) shares are trading at higher $5.22 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.28 and the low is $1.26. Over the last 52 weeks, PGEN is down -4.92% while the S&P 500 is up 11.89%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PGEN reported a profit of $15.51 million. Precigen Inc. also saw revenues increase to $30.42 million. In addition, PGEN has free cash flow of -$46.58 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$22.74 million which compares well with its peers.

PGEN Return on Equity (ROE) is -295.00%, and its Return on Assets is -70.50%. All told, it is clear that, PGEN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PGEN has a short ratio of 23.06 and outstanding shares of 164.07M.

Company Outlook

PGEN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.74 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.14. Precigen Inc. PGEN also noted assets of $361.71 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PGEN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Precigen Inc. PGEN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PGEN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Precigen Inc. PGEN is now commanding a market cap of 990.08M and a float of 151.39M. PGEN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of PGEN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in PGEN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


