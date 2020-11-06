Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) on the Path to Ruin

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) shares are trading at lower $46.98 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $55.56.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $52.10 and the low is $15.25. Over the last 52 weeks, AXNX is up 102.76% while the S&P 500 is up 14.05%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AXNX reported a profit of $21.81 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. also saw revenues increase to $35.24 million. In addition, AXNX has free cash flow of -$57.34 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$8.14 million which compares well with its peers.

AXNX Return on Equity (ROE) is -44.10%, and its Return on Assets is -36.00%. All told, it is clear that, AXNX needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AXNX has a short ratio of 10.18 and outstanding shares of 36.44M.

Company Outlook

AXNX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.43 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. AXNX also noted assets of $347.67 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AXNX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. AXNX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AXNX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. AXNX is now commanding a market cap of 1.94B and a float of 30.96M. AXNX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in AXNX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.