China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. (PLIN) shares are trading at lower $0.79.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.74 and the low is $0.62. Over the last 52 weeks, PLIN is down -82.23% while the S&P 500 is up 14.05%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PLIN has a short ratio of 0.07 and outstanding shares of 23.89M.

Company Outlook

PLIN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.92 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.21. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. PLIN also noted assets of $56.87 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PLIN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. PLIN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PLIN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. PLIN is now commanding a market cap of 18.81M and a float of 9.90M. PLIN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of PLIN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in PLIN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Previous articlePretium Resources Inc. (PVG)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

