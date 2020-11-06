68.7 F
Is the Rough Ride Over for Aramark (ARMK)

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Aramark (ARMK) shares are trading at higher $30.24 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $30.62.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $47.22 and the low is $9.65. Over the last 52 weeks, ARMK is down -30.02% while the S&P 500 is up 14.05%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ARMK reported a profit of $-113.36 million. Aramark also saw revenues decrease to $2.15 billion. In addition, ARMK has free cash flow of -$373.56 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$133.19 million which compares well with its peers.

ARMK booked profit margins of -1.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -7.10%, and its Return on Assets is -1.60%. All told, it is clear that, ARMK needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when ARMK reaches critical levels.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ARMK has a short ratio of 5.77 and outstanding shares of 252.94M.

Company Outlook

ARMK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.99 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.16. Aramark ARMK also noted assets of $15.62 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ARMK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Aramark ARMK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ARMK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Aramark ARMK is now commanding a market cap of 7.78B and a float of 249.60M. ARMK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ARMK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in ARMK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


