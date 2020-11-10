57.1 F
Opinion

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is Waving the Bull Flag

By Stephen
Stephen

Ford Motor Company (F) shares are trading at higher $8.20 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $8.79.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $9.57 and the low is $3.96. Over the last 52 weeks, F is down -9.29% while the S&P 500 is up 14.77%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, F reported a profit of $6.28 billion. Ford Motor Company also saw revenues increase to $37.5 billion. In addition, F has free cash flow of $15.52 billion as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $3.87 billion which compares well with its peers.

F booked profit margins of -0.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -0.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. All told, it is clear that, F needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when F reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. F has a short ratio of 1.58 and outstanding shares of 3.98B.

Company Outlook

F has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 64.02 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.03. Ford Motor Company F also noted assets of $259.94 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as F has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Ford Motor Company F has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, F represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Ford Motor Company F is now commanding a market cap of 32.86B and a float of 3.83B. F is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in F, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


