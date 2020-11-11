JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Waving the Bear Flag

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are trading at lower $116.52 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $117.57.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $141.10 and the low is $76.91. Over the last 52 weeks, JPM is down -10.31% while the S&P 500 is up 14.82%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, JPM reported a profit of $13.01 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also saw revenues increase to $14.7 billion. In addition, JPM has free cash flow of -$51.86 billion as of 09-2020.

JPM booked profit margins of 34.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. All told, it is clear that, JPM needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. JPM has a short ratio of 1.35 and outstanding shares of 3.08B.

Company Outlook

JPM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 21.59 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 7.66. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as JPM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, JPM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is now commanding a market cap of 359.97B and a float of 3.02B. JPM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in JPM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.