Thursday, November 12, 2020
Investing

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

By Robyn Ryan
Robyn Ryan

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) shares are trading at lower $59.43 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $63.42.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $80.07 and the low is $23.44. Over the last 52 weeks, RAMP is up 30.36% while the S&P 500 is up 14.82%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, RAMP reported a profit of $69.76 million. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $104.66 million. In addition, RAMP has free cash flow of -$18.49 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$19.95 million which compares well with its peers.

RAMP booked profit margins of -26.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -9.30%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. All told, it is clear that, RAMP needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when RAMP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. RAMP has a short ratio of 3.01 and outstanding shares of 65.57M.

Company Outlook

RAMP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.93 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.56. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. RAMP also noted assets of $1.24 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as RAMP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. RAMP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, RAMP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. RAMP is now commanding a market cap of 3.68B and a float of 63.00M. RAMP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of RAMP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in RAMP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


