Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Finding Strong Support

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are trading at higher $2.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $3.36.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $3.90 and the low is $1.06. Over the last 52 weeks, SWN is up 33.49% while the S&P 500 is up 14.82%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SWN reported a profit of $-381.0 million. Southwestern Energy Company also saw revenues decrease to $527.0 million. In addition, SWN has free cash flow of -$293.0 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$309.0 million which compares well with its peers.

SWN Return on Equity (ROE) is -189.10%, and its Return on Assets is -56.20%. All told, it is clear that, SWN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SWN has a short ratio of 3.35 and outstanding shares of 605.56M.

Company Outlook

SWN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 17.22 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.32. Southwestern Energy Company SWN also noted assets of $4.01 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SWN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Southwestern Energy Company SWN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SWN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Southwestern Energy Company SWN is now commanding a market cap of 1.80B and a float of 600.80M. SWN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SWN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.