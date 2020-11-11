62.9 F
Sector News

The Forecast Just Changed on OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

By Tomas Scott
0
43

Tomas Scott

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) shares are trading at higher $3.79 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $6.47 and the low is $1.12. Over the last 52 weeks, OPK is up 159.59% while the S&P 500 is up 14.82%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, OPK reported a profit of $155.29 million. OPKO Health Inc. also saw revenues increase to $428.06 million. In addition, OPK has free cash flow of -$21.67 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $43.13 million which compares well with its peers.

OPK booked profit margins of -9.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -7.20%, and its Return on Assets is -4.90%. All told, it is clear that, OPK needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. OPK has a short ratio of 11.01 and outstanding shares of 640.70M.

Company Outlook

OPK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 9.36 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.18. OPKO Health Inc. OPK also noted assets of $2.37 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as OPK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, OPKO Health Inc. OPK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, OPK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

OPKO Health Inc. OPK is now commanding a market cap of 2.63B and a float of 401.73M. OPK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of OPK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in OPK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


