Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) shares are trading at higher $41.71 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $47.18.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $50.43 and the low is $13.37. Over the last 52 weeks, ATH is down -5.63% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ATH reported a profit of $1.02 billion. Athene Holding Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $3.27 billion. In addition, ATH has free cash flow of $925.0 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.32 billion which compares well with its peers.

ATH booked profit margins of 8.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 6.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. All told, it is clear that, ATH needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when ATH reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ATH has a short ratio of 4.74 and outstanding shares of 193.10M.

Company Outlook

ATH has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.81 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 4.30. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ATH has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Athene Holding Ltd. ATH has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ATH represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Athene Holding Ltd. ATH is now commanding a market cap of 8.05B and a float of 182.68M. ATH is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ATH stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in ATH, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


