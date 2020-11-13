48.8 F
New York
Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
Sector News

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is Waving the Bull Flag

By James Hudson
0
11

Must read

Sector News

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on the Path to Ruin

James Hudson - 0
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) shares are trading at lower $197.24 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

James Hudson - 0
Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares are trading at lower $16.70 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Sector News

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is Waving the Bear Flag

Stephen - 0
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) shares are trading at lower $10.41, while the current analyst price target stands at $7.68. To add more color to...
Read more
Sector News

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
Sanofi (SNY) shares are trading at lower $51.04 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target...
Read more
James Hudson

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) shares are trading at higher $80.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $89.80.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $87.79 and the low is $51.51. Over the last 52 weeks, EW is down -0.54% while the S&P 500 is up 14.27%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, EW reported a profit of $859.9 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation also saw revenues increase to $1.14 billion. In addition, EW has free cash flow of $360.5 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $383.4 million which compares well with its peers.

EW booked profit margins of 18.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 19.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.30%. All told, it is clear that, EW needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when EW reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EW has a short ratio of 2.78 and outstanding shares of 622.10M.

Company Outlook

EW has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.96 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.25. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW also noted assets of $6.8 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EW has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EW represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW is now commanding a market cap of 49.77B and a float of 619.04M. EW is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of EW stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in EW, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
13
Previous articleThe Forecast Just Changed on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Latest article

Sector News

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Stephen - 0
Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares are trading at lower $0.13 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Opinion

Will Innodata Inc. (INOD) Find a Support Level Soon?

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Innodata Inc. (INOD) shares are trading at higher $3.67. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is...
Read more
Investing

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Finding Strong Support

Robyn Ryan - 0
Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) shares are trading at higher $104.61 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) shares are trading at lower $6.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Sector News

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is Waving the Bull Flag

James Hudson - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) shares are trading at higher $80.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation