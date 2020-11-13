Renewed Optimism is Surrounding SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) shares are trading at lower $6.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.80 and the low is $6.15. Over the last 52 weeks, SFL is down -53.92% while the S&P 500 is up 14.27%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SFL reported a profit of $80.09 million. SFL Corporation Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $118.47 million. In addition, SFL has free cash flow of $82.15 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $49.41 million which compares well with its peers.

SFL booked profit margins of -10.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -4.70%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. All told, it is clear that, SFL needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SFL has a short ratio of 7.56 and outstanding shares of 107.92M.

Company Outlook

SFL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.74 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.44. SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL also noted assets of $3.71 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SFL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SFL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL is now commanding a market cap of 804.76M and a float of 93.47M. SFL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SFL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.