Ayro Inc. (AYRO)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

By Tomas Scott
Tomas Scott

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) shares are trading at higher $4.01.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $8.75 and the low is $1.80. Over the last 52 weeks, AYRO is up 29.14% while the S&P 500 is up 16.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AYRO reported a profit of $62000.0. Ayro Inc. also saw revenues increase to $0.39 million. In addition, AYRO has free cash flow of -$7.12 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$2.18 million which compares well with its peers.

Find out when AYRO reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AYRO has a short ratio of 0.83 and outstanding shares of 24.28M.

Company Outlook

AYRO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 4.01 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.86. Ayro Inc. AYRO also noted assets of $33.85 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AYRO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Ayro Inc. AYRO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AYRO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Ayro Inc. AYRO is now commanding a market cap of 85.41M and a float of 9.73M. AYRO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of AYRO stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in AYRO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Previous articleRAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern
Next articleUBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

