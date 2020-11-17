The Forecast Just Changed on Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

43.3 F
Ramona Zimmerman

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) shares are trading at higher $8.29 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $9.59.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $15.00 and the low is $5.54. Over the last 52 weeks, PGRE is down -38.91% while the S&P 500 is up 16.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PGRE reported a profit of $33.13 million. Paramount Group Inc. also saw revenues increase to $176.78 million. In addition, PGRE has free cash flow of $79.22 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $92.44 million which compares well with its peers.

PGRE booked profit margins of -8.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -1.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.70%. All told, it is clear that, PGRE needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when PGRE reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PGRE has a short ratio of 3.78 and outstanding shares of 221.46M.

Company Outlook

PGRE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.64 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.29. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PGRE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Paramount Group Inc. PGRE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PGRE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Paramount Group Inc. PGRE is now commanding a market cap of 1.73B and a float of 186.20M. PGRE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in PGRE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


