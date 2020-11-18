33.9 F
Opinion

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is Waving the Bull Flag

By Stephen
Stephen

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) shares are trading at higher $13.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $13.44.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $16.42 and the low is $4.48. Over the last 52 weeks, APLE is down -19.45% while the S&P 500 is up 15.58%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, APLE reported a profit of $-22.36 million. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $148.83 million. In addition, APLE has free cash flow of -$18.18 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $27.82 million which compares well with its peers.

APLE booked profit margins of -12.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -3.00%, and its Return on Assets is -1.90%. All told, it is clear that, APLE needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. APLE has a short ratio of 1.59 and outstanding shares of 223.29M.

Company Outlook

APLE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 4.2 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.43. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as APLE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. APLE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, APLE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. APLE is now commanding a market cap of 2.69B and a float of 208.27M. APLE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of APLE stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in APLE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is Waving the Bull Flag

