33.9 F
New York
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)?

By Tony Cross
0
27

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Finding Strong Support

Robyn Ryan - 0
Embraer S.A. (ERJ) shares are trading at higher $6.04 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Tony Cross - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares are trading at lower $25.61 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) on the Path to Ruin

Tony Cross - 0
Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are trading at lower $12.65 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From Agora Inc. (API)?

Robyn Ryan - 0
Agora Inc. (API) shares are trading at lower $36.98 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Tony Cross

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) shares are trading at lower $104.89 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $116.31.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $111.25 and the low is $72.06. Over the last 52 weeks, ABC is up 19.51% while the S&P 500 is up 15.58%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ABC reported a profit of $1.23 billion. AmerisourceBergen Corporation also saw revenues increase to $45.37 billion. In addition, ABC has free cash flow of $656.71 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $503.62 million which compares well with its peers.

ABC booked profit margins of 0.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 47.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. All told, it is clear that, ABC needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when ABC reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ABC has a short ratio of 3.56 and outstanding shares of 203.65M.

Company Outlook

ABC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.93 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -16.79. AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC also noted assets of $40.79 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ABC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ABC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is now commanding a market cap of 21.01B and a float of 146.95M. ABC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ABC stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in ABC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
28
Previous articleWhen Will Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) Slow Down
Next articleThe Forecast Just Changed on Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Latest article

Investing

Will Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Find a Support Level Soon?

Gene Daniel - 0
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are trading at lower $7.53. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Finding Zero Support

Tony Cross - 0
Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are trading at lower $131.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Tomas Scott - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are trading at higher $27.58 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Opinion

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is Waving the Bull Flag

Stephen - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) shares are trading at higher $13.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current...
Read more
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are trading at higher $23.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation