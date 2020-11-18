33.9 F
New York
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

By Sarah Mendoza
0
6

Must read

Investing

The Last Few Sessions Have Vistra Corp. (VST) Soaring

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Vistra Corp. (VST) shares are trading at lower $19.33 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Will Xunlei Limited (XNET) Find a Support Level Soon?

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares are trading at higher $3.10. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is...
Read more
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Gene Daniel - 0
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are trading at higher $3.27 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more...
Read more
Investing

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) shares are trading at higher $34.82 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sarah Mendoza

Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are trading at higher $23.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $27.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $29.96 and the low is $20.57 while the S&P 500 is up 15.58%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

ASAN booked profit margins of -91.00%. All told, it is clear that, ASAN needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when ASAN reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ASAN has a short ratio of 0.82 and outstanding shares of 147.08M.

Company Outlook

ASAN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.85 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.07. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ASAN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Asana Inc. ASAN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ASAN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Asana Inc. ASAN is now commanding a market cap of 3.43B and a float of 71.76M. ASAN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ASAN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in ASAN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
5
Previous articleHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on the Path to Profitability

Latest article

Investing

Will Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Find a Support Level Soon?

Gene Daniel - 0
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are trading at lower $7.53. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Finding Zero Support

Tony Cross - 0
Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are trading at lower $131.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Tomas Scott - 0
Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are trading at higher $27.58 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Opinion

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is Waving the Bull Flag

Stephen - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) shares are trading at higher $13.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current...
Read more
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are trading at higher $23.35 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation