ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

James Hudson
James Hudson

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) shares are trading at higher $1.56.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.11 and the low is $0.54. Over the last 52 weeks, CNET is up 26.16% while the S&P 500 is up 15.58%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CNET reported a profit of $-0.64 million. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $12.3 million. In addition, CNET has free cash flow of $0.59 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.2 million which compares well with its peers.



Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CNET has a short ratio of 0.33 and outstanding shares of 21.72M.

Company Outlook

CNET has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.26 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.15. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET also noted assets of $17.01 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CNET has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CNET represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET is now commanding a market cap of 33.73M and a float of 15.87M. CNET is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of CNET stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in CNET, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


