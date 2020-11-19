45 F
Opinion

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By James Hudson
0
60

James Hudson

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are trading at lower $31.89 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $35.85.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $37.38 and the low is $14.60. while the S&P 500 is up 14.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, DADA reported a profit of $31.55 million. Dada Nexus Limited also saw revenues increase to $187.26 million. In addition, DADA has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 06-2020.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. DADA has a short ratio of 2.56 and outstanding shares of 209.16M.

Company Outlook

DADA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.7 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.67. Dada Nexus Limited DADA also noted assets of $964.68 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as DADA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Dada Nexus Limited DADA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, DADA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA is now commanding a market cap of 6.67B and a float of 31.69M. DADA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of DADA stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in DADA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
60
