Friday, November 20, 2020
New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) shares are trading at lower $1.66.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.19 and the low is $0.55. Over the last 52 weeks, GBR is up 21.16% while the S&P 500 is up 14.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, GBR reported a profit of $10000.0. New Concept Energy Inc. also saw revenues increase to $25000.0. In addition, GBR has free cash flow of -$0.49 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$0.11 million which compares well with its peers.

GBR Return on Equity (ROE) is -110.40%, and its Return on Assets is -45.00%. All told, it is clear that, GBR needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when GBR reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GBR has a short ratio of 0.73 and outstanding shares of 5.13M.

Company Outlook

GBR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.5 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.50. New Concept Energy Inc. GBR also noted assets of $3.94 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GBR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, New Concept Energy Inc. GBR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GBR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

New Concept Energy Inc. GBR is now commanding a market cap of 8.73M and a float of 2.07M. GBR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of GBR stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in GBR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


