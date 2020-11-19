31.7 F
New York
Thursday, November 19, 2020
NIO Limited (NIO)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

By Gene Daniel
0
21

Gene Daniel

NIO Limited (NIO) shares are trading at lower $45.06 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $22.38.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $54.20 and the low is $1.73. Over the last 52 weeks, NIO is up 2362.30% while the S&P 500 is up 14.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, NIO reported a profit of $44.32 million. NIO Limited also saw revenues increase to $526.38 million. In addition, NIO has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$164.19 million which compares well with its peers.

NIO booked profit margins of -85.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 141.40%, and its Return on Assets is -47.90%. All told, it is clear that, NIO needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when NIO reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. NIO has a short ratio of 0.41 and outstanding shares of 1.05B.

Company Outlook

NIO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 315.8 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.22. NIO Limited NIO also noted assets of $3.28 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as NIO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, NIO Limited NIO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, NIO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

NIO Limited NIO is now commanding a market cap of 66.53B and a float of 944.27M. NIO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of NIO stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in NIO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


