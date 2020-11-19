31.7 F
New York
Thursday, November 19, 2020
type here...
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

By Tomas Scott
0
8
NVAX

Must read

Sector News

Is the Rough Ride Over for Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Curis Inc. (CRIS) shares are trading at higher $1.28 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Sector News

The Last Few Sessions Have 9F Inc. (JFU) Soaring

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
9F Inc. (JFU) shares are trading at lower $1.29 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. To add more color to this...
Read more
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Tomas Scott - 0
Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are trading at higher $9.56 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

When Will Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) Slow Down

Tomas Scott - 0
Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) shares are trading at higher $8.21 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Ford Motor Company (F) shares are trading at higher $8.82 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $8.84.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $9.57 and the low is $3.96. Over the last 52 weeks, F is down -0.90% while the S&P 500 is up 14.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, F reported a profit of $6.28 billion. Ford Motor Company also saw revenues increase to $37.5 billion. In addition, F has free cash flow of $15.52 billion as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $3.87 billion which compares well with its peers.

F booked profit margins of -0.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -0.50%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. All told, it is clear that, F needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when F reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. F has a short ratio of 1.43 and outstanding shares of 3.98B.

Company Outlook

F has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 80.82 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.03. Ford Motor Company F also noted assets of $259.94 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as F has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Ford Motor Company F has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, F represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Ford Motor Company F is now commanding a market cap of 33.13B and a float of 3.83B. F is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of F stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in F, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
8
Previous articleThe Forecast Just Changed on American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Latest article

Opinion

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

James Hudson - 0
Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares are trading at higher $1.20 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more...
Read more
Investing

Will Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Find a Support Level Soon?

Gene Daniel - 0
Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are trading at higher $23.22 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Finding Strong Support

Tony Cross - 0
PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are trading at higher $12.65 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Tomas Scott - 0
Ford Motor Company (F) shares are trading at higher $8.82 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Waving the Bull Flag

Stephen - 0
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are trading at higher $17.90 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation