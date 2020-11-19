45 F
New York
Friday, November 20, 2020
type here...
Sector News

When Will Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Slow Down

By Ramona Zimmerman
0
29
NVAX

Must read

Sector News

The Last Few Sessions Have Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Soaring

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are trading at lower $2.34 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Tomas Scott - 0
Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) shares are trading at lower $8.64 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

When Will Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Slow Down

Tomas Scott - 0
Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) shares are trading at higher $56.71 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Will Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Find a Support Level Soon?

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) shares are trading at lower $80.69 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Ramona Zimmerman

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares are trading at higher $22.17 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $31.75.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $24.02 and the low is $4.47. Over the last 52 weeks, PTGX is up 108.36% while the S&P 500 is up 14.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PTGX reported a profit of $20.89 million. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. also saw revenues increase to $13.11 million. In addition, PTGX has free cash flow of -$53.96 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$7.06 million which compares well with its peers.

PTGX Return on Equity (ROE) is -54.00%, and its Return on Assets is -35.40%. All told, it is clear that, PTGX needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when PTGX reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PTGX has a short ratio of 7.26 and outstanding shares of 37.39M.

Company Outlook

PTGX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.32 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. PTGX also noted assets of $217.32 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PTGX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. PTGX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PTGX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. PTGX is now commanding a market cap of 866.18M and a float of 21.76M. PTGX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of PTGX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in PTGX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
30
Previous articleBroadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Finding Strong Support
Next articleCan We Expect More Volatility From Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU)?

Latest article

Sector News

The Last Few Sessions Have Appian Corporation (APPN) Soaring

Tomas Scott - 0
Appian Corporation (APPN) shares are trading at higher $110.93 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) shares are trading at lower $430.33 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Sarah Mendoza - 0
New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) shares are trading at lower $1.66. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU)?

Robyn Ryan - 0
Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares are trading at lower $1.14 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

When Will Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Slow Down

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) shares are trading at higher $22.17 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation