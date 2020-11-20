54.2 F
Opinion

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Finding Strong Support

By Stephen
Stephen

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) shares are trading at higher $7.21 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $10.00 and the low is $1.41. Over the last 52 weeks, AQST is up 24.74% while the S&P 500 is up 15.13%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AQST reported a profit of $5.28 million. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. also saw revenues increase to $8.26 million. In addition, AQST has free cash flow of -$32.23 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$12.54 million which compares well with its peers.

AQST booked profit margins of -87.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 226.50%, and its Return on Assets is -74.80%. All told, it is clear that, AQST needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AQST has a short ratio of 2.29 and outstanding shares of 33.62M.

Company Outlook

AQST has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.58 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.53. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. AQST also noted assets of $50.42 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AQST has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. AQST has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AQST represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. AQST is now commanding a market cap of 253.43M and a float of 29.57M. AQST is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of AQST stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in AQST, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


