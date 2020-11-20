Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) shares are trading at lower $2.63 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $3.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $7.76 and the low is $0.86. Over the last 52 weeks, LTRPA is down -61.15% while the S&P 500 is up 15.13%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, LTRPA reported a profit of $210.0 million. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $151.0 million. In addition, LTRPA has free cash flow of -$245.0 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$18.0 million which compares well with its peers.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By January 1st, 2021 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

LTRPA booked profit margins of -34.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -141.20%, and its Return on Assets is -6.20%. All told, it is clear that, LTRPA needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when LTRPA reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. LTRPA has a short ratio of 2.06 and outstanding shares of 75.00M.

Company Outlook

LTRPA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.58 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -3.81. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. LTRPA also noted assets of $4.13 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as LTRPA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. LTRPA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, LTRPA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. LTRPA is now commanding a market cap of 281.49M and a float of 72.29M. LTRPA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of LTRPA stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in LTRPA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.