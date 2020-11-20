57.7 F
New York
Friday, November 20, 2020
Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) shares are trading at higher $9.01.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $10.05 and the low is $6.57. while the S&P 500 is up 15.13%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Find out when RADI reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. RADI has a short ratio of 0.00.

Company Outlook

RADI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.26 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as RADI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. RADI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, RADI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. RADI is now commanding a float of 26.92M. RADI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in RADI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


