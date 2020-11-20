54.2 F
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) shares are trading at lower $11.81 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $12.39.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $12.71 and the low is $6.64. Over the last 52 weeks, MWA is up 8.25% while the S&P 500 is up 15.13%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MWA reported a profit of $75.7 million. Mueller Water Products Inc. also saw revenues increase to $228.5 million. In addition, MWA has free cash flow of $26.6 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $34.5 million which compares well with its peers.

MWA booked profit margins of 11.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 8.10%. All told, it is clear that, MWA needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MWA has a short ratio of 2.15 and outstanding shares of 157.80M.

Company Outlook

MWA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.01 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.45. Mueller Water Products Inc. MWA also noted assets of $1.34 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MWA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Mueller Water Products Inc. MWA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MWA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Mueller Water Products Inc. MWA is now commanding a market cap of 1.82B and a float of 155.65M. MWA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MWA stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MWA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


