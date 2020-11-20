54.2 F
When Will Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Slow Down

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) shares are trading at higher $62.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $64.63.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $70.11 and the low is $27.93. Over the last 52 weeks, YNDX is up 55.74% while the S&P 500 is up 15.13%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, YNDX reported a profit of $454.2 million. Yandex N.V. also saw revenues increase to $732.1 million. In addition, YNDX has free cash flow of $114.1 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $137.5 million which compares well with its peers.

YNDX booked profit margins of 12.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. All told, it is clear that, YNDX needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when YNDX reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. YNDX has a short ratio of 3.28 and outstanding shares of 351.37M.

Company Outlook

YNDX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.69 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.93. Yandex N.V. YNDX also noted assets of $6.49 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as YNDX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Yandex N.V. YNDX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, YNDX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Yandex N.V. YNDX is now commanding a market cap of 21.64B and a float of 307.03M. YNDX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of YNDX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in YNDX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


