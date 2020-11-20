54.2 F
Sector News

Will Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) Find a Support Level Soon?

By Tomas Scott
Tomas Scott

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) shares are trading at lower $122.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $144.95.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $128.57 and the low is $72.67. Over the last 52 weeks, ALXN is up 12.46% while the S&P 500 is up 15.13%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ALXN reported a profit of $1.44 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.59 billion. In addition, ALXN has free cash flow of $2.13 billion as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $760.1 million which compares well with its peers.

ALXN booked profit margins of 16.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 8.60%, and its Return on Assets is 5.50%. All told, it is clear that, ALXN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ALXN has a short ratio of 2.06 and outstanding shares of 219.10M.

Company Outlook

ALXN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.08 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 4.27. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN also noted assets of $17.55 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ALXN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ALXN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALXN is now commanding a market cap of 26.26B and a float of 218.35M. ALXN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ALXN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

