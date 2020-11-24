41.3 F
The Forecast Just Changed on Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) shares are trading at lower $2.40 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $3.68 and the low is $0.46. Over the last 52 weeks, TRVN is up 245.22% while the S&P 500 is up 14.95%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TRVN reported a profit of $8.39 million. Trevena Inc. also saw revenues increase to $3.0 million. In addition, TRVN has free cash flow of -$14.26 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$5.28 million which compares well with its peers.

TRVN Return on Equity (ROE) is -42.50%, and its Return on Assets is -34.80%. All told, it is clear that, TRVN needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when TRVN reaches critical levels.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TRVN has a short ratio of 2.62 and outstanding shares of 157.03M.

Company Outlook

TRVN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.2 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.22. Trevena Inc. TRVN also noted assets of $122.56 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TRVN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Trevena Inc. TRVN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TRVN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Trevena Inc. TRVN is now commanding a market cap of 370.80M and a float of 155.64M. TRVN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TRVN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TRVN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


