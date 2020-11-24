41.3 F
XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By Robyn Ryan
Robyn Ryan

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) shares are trading at higher $1.72.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $8.82 and the low is $0.15. Over the last 52 weeks, XSPA is down -22.53% while the S&P 500 is up 14.95%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, XSPA reported a profit of 1.2 million. XpresSpa Group Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $0.2 million. In addition, XSPA has free cash flow of -$20.41 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$7.25 million which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. XSPA has a short ratio of 0.92 and outstanding shares of 69.51M.

Company Outlook

XSPA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.67 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -9.88. XpresSpa Group Inc. XSPA also noted assets of $81.53 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as XSPA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, XpresSpa Group Inc. XSPA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, XSPA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

XpresSpa Group Inc. XSPA is now commanding a market cap of 119.76M and a float of 69.50M. XSPA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in XSPA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.

Disclosure: we hold no position in XSPA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


