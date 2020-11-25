Can We Expect More Volatility From Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) shares are trading at higher $4.46, while the current analyst price target stands at $2.94.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.80 and the low is $2.49. Over the last 52 weeks, BBVA is down -16.17% while the S&P 500 is up 15.91%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BBVA reported a profit of $1.82 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. also saw revenues increase to $4.8 billion. In addition, BBVA has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 09-2020.

BBVA booked profit margins of -0.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -0.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. All told, it is clear that, BBVA needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BBVA has a short ratio of 1.35 and outstanding shares of 6.67B.

Company Outlook

BBVA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 7.08 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.04. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BBVA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. BBVA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BBVA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. BBVA is now commanding a market cap of 29.96B and a float of 6.57B. BBVA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in BBVA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.