Opinion

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By James Hudson
James Hudson

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) shares are trading at higher $59.23 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $62.73.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $67.85 and the low is $22.51. Over the last 52 weeks, MTZ is down -10.15% while the S&P 500 is up 15.91%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MTZ reported a profit of $317.76 million. MasTec Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.7 billion. In addition, MTZ has free cash flow of $528.73 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $245.07 million which compares well with its peers.

MTZ booked profit margins of 4.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 17.50%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. All told, it is clear that, MTZ needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MTZ has a short ratio of 11.66 and outstanding shares of 72.14M.

Company Outlook

MTZ has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.72 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 4.18. MasTec Inc. MTZ also noted assets of $5.2 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MTZ has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, MasTec Inc. MTZ has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MTZ represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

MasTec Inc. MTZ is now commanding a market cap of 4.36B and a float of 55.59M. MTZ is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MTZ stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MTZ, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


