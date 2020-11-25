People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) shares are trading at higher $13.52 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $12.27.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $17.13 and the low is $9.37. Over the last 52 weeks, PBCT is down -17.96% while the S&P 500 is up 15.91%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PBCT reported a profit of $391.4 million. People’s United Financial Inc. also saw revenues increase to $436.8 million. In addition, PBCT has free cash flow of $611.8 million as of 09-2020.

PBCT booked profit margins of 25.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. All told, it is clear that, PBCT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PBCT has a short ratio of 4.03 and outstanding shares of 418.00M.

Company Outlook

PBCT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 4.93 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.15. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PBCT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, People’s United Financial Inc. PBCT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PBCT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

People's United Financial Inc. PBCT is now commanding a market cap of 5.80B and a float of 415.75M. PBCT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in PBCT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.