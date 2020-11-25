48.6 F
Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Finding Zero Support

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

Qudian Inc. (QD) shares are trading at lower $1.44 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $1.55.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.21 and the low is $1.21. Over the last 52 weeks, QD is down -69.75% while the S&P 500 is up 15.91%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, QD reported a profit of $113.33 million. Qudian Inc. also saw revenues increase to $165.19 million. In addition, QD has free cash flow of $0.0 as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $44.21 million which compares well with its peers.

QD booked profit margins of 12.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 7.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. All told, it is clear that, QD needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. QD has a short ratio of 4.89 and outstanding shares of 253.73M.

Company Outlook

QD has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.26 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.37. Qudian Inc. QD also noted assets of $1.93 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as QD has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Qudian Inc. QD has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, QD represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Qudian Inc. QD is now commanding a market cap of 360.48M and a float of 190.24M. QD is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of QD stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in QD, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


