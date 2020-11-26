57 F
New York
Thursday, November 26, 2020
type here...
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

By Sarah Mendoza
0
27
DSGT

Must read

Investing

Will Trane Technologies plc (TT) Find a Support Level Soon?

Gene Daniel - 0
Trane Technologies plc (TT) shares are trading at higher $147.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) shares are trading at higher $3.10 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Investing

High Flying Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Hits a Bump

Tony Cross - 0
Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) has been in the news this year, primarily for having branched out from only distributing OPTEC Fuel Maximizer...
Read more
Investing

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Gene Daniel - 0
Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares are trading at lower $225.95 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sarah Mendoza

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) shares are trading at lower $116.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $118.64.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $118.39 and the low is $65.09. Over the last 52 weeks, AJG is up 25.44% while the S&P 500 is up 15.47%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AJG reported a profit of $656.4 million. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. also saw revenues increase to $1.85 billion. In addition, AJG has free cash flow of $1.31 billion as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $411.6 million which compares well with its peers.

AJG booked profit margins of 11.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 14.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. All told, it is clear that, AJG needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when AJG reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AJG has a short ratio of 1.83 and outstanding shares of 191.90M.

Company Outlook

AJG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.0 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.83. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG also noted assets of $21.81 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AJG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AJG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is now commanding a market cap of 22.42B and a float of 190.37M. AJG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of AJG stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in AJG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
28
Previous articleMasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Latest article

Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) shares are trading at lower $116.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) on the Path to Profitability

Robyn Ryan - 0
Read more
Sector News

The Last Few Sessions Have Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Soaring

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) shares are trading at lower $1.38 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Opinion

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are trading at lower $13.50 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Gene Daniel - 0
GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are trading at lower $86.11 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation