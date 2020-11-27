Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) shares are trading at higher $6.08 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $10.43 and the low is $4.06 while the S&P 500 is up 15.47%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BQ has a short ratio of 0.05 and outstanding shares of 67.24M.

Company Outlook

BQ has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.32 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.58. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BQ has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Boqii Holding Limited BQ has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BQ represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Boqii Holding Limited BQ is now commanding a market cap of 408.82M and a float of 20.58M. BQ is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

