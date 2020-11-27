52.4 F
Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares are trading at lower $1.44 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.65 and the low is $0.33. Over the last 52 weeks, BOXL is down -0.69% while the S&P 500 is up 15.47%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BOXL reported a profit of $2.02 million. Boxlight Corporation also saw revenues increase to $9.48 million. In addition, BOXL has free cash flow of -$7.02 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.07 million which compares well with its peers.

BOXL booked profit margins of -38.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -80.70%, and its Return on Assets is -22.60%. All told, it is clear that, BOXL needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BOXL reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BOXL has a short ratio of 0.95 and outstanding shares of 44.22M.

Company Outlook

BOXL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 3.86 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.62. Boxlight Corporation BOXL also noted assets of $124.22 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BOXL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Boxlight Corporation BOXL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BOXL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Boxlight Corporation BOXL is now commanding a market cap of 74.16M and a float of 38.16M. BOXL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BOXL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BOXL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


