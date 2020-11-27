61.5 F
Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Finding Zero Support

By Robyn Ryan
Robyn Ryan

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) shares are trading at lower $37.88 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $34.40.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $38.64 and the low is $14.98. Over the last 52 weeks, STLD is up 12.44% while the S&P 500 is up 15.47%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, STLD reported a profit of $292.81 million. Steel Dynamics Inc. also saw revenues increase to $2.33 billion. In addition, STLD has free cash flow of -$5.82 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $237.61 million which compares well with its peers.

STLD booked profit margins of 5.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. All told, it is clear that, STLD needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. STLD has a short ratio of 2.13 and outstanding shares of 210.37M.

Company Outlook

STLD has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.93 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.27. Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD also noted assets of $8.62 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as STLD has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, STLD represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD is now commanding a market cap of 8.10B and a float of 199.52M. STLD is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of STLD stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in STLD, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


