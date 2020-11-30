Is the Rough Ride Over for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares are trading at lower $4.79.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.95 and the low is $3.80 while the S&P 500 is up 15.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EBON has a short ratio of 0.24 and outstanding shares of 84.41M.

Company Outlook

EBON has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.25 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON also noted assets of $75.08 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EBON has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EBON represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON is now commanding a market cap of 404.32M and a float of 76.22M. EBON is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

