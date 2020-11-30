61.1 F
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

Vistra Corp. (VST) shares are trading at higher $19.59 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $29.18.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $26.69 and the low is $11.30. Over the last 52 weeks, VST is down -26.02% while the S&P 500 is up 15.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, VST reported a profit of $676.0 million. Vistra Corp. also saw revenues increase to $3.55 billion. In addition, VST has free cash flow of $1.51 billion as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.17 billion which compares well with its peers.

VST booked profit margins of 7.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. All told, it is clear that, VST needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when VST reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. VST has a short ratio of 2.24 and outstanding shares of 488.83M.

Company Outlook

VST has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.2 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.80. Vistra Corp. VST also noted assets of $25.45 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as VST has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Vistra Corp. VST has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, VST represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Vistra Corp. VST is now commanding a market cap of 9.52B and a float of 487.86M. VST is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of VST stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in VST, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


